ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Friday is Veterans Day and Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson will spend the weekend honoring those who have served our country.

Ferguson, the Bills 2022 nominee for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award, will provide a beer and barbecue food for veterans on Saturday from 12-3 p.m. at First Line Brewing in Orchard Park.

Ferguson’s grandfathers, cousins, and great-uncles have all served in the military.

“It means a lot for me to give back to the veteran community just because of all they sacrifice in the past, present, and even the future,” Ferguson said on WakeUp! Friday morning. To hear more about the event, watch the video above.

To vote for Ferguson to win the Salute to Service Award, click here.