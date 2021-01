(WIVB) – The Bills’ season ended Sunday night in the AFC Championship, but the season was still a win thanks to Bills Mafia’s generosity.

Oishei Children’s Hospital said Sunday night that Bills fans have donated over $1.14 million to the Patricia Allen Fund in honor of Josh Allen’s late grandmother- a total of 27,847 donations.

#BILLSMAFIA be proud tonight. Not only did the @BuffaloBills & @JoshAllenQB go to the AFC Championship for the first time in 27 yrs, but you all did this. You donated over $1.14 million dollars, during a pandemic, to help the kids of WNY. THANK YOU! 💙🦬❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZKtGEea31 — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 25, 2021

You can make a donation to the fund here.