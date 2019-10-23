“Bills Mafia House” next to New Era Field is available as Airbnb

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills fans from out of town can “touch down” at a cottage right next to New Era Field.

The “Bills Mafia House”- a two-bedroom house on Fay Street, is available to be rented through Airbnb.

(Airbnb is a lodging reservation service that allows property owners to rent out their homes to guests via website or app).

The house is decked out in Bills colors inside and out. The back wall, which faces the stadium, is covered in Bills murals.

Owner Shane Prouty has owned the house for years, and decided to list it on Airbnb after he and his wife took over another property.

“We had to figure out a way to keep this property,” Prouty said.

Prouty, a lifelong Bills fan, took some of his considerable memorabilia collection to decorate the cottage.

Like a miniature Bills museum, the house is filled with helmets, old stadium decorations, and posters. Many of the items are signed, including by greats like Andre Reed and Jim Kelly, and the entire 2012 roster.

Prouty has collected the signatures over the years “through waiting in line, showing up to events”.

“I’m still continuing to grow the collection- I still have a lot of things to display,” he added.

All of the items are secured to their displays, and Prouty says he hasn’t had any problems with guests trying to take anything.

“Everyone’s been really respectful with that,” Prouty said. “With Airbnb, they offer their owner insurance and you can place ground rules with renters.”

The cottage, which sleeps up to six people, is listed for $250 a night on Airbnb.

While it’s filled with out-of-town Bills fans and even fans of opposing teams on weekends during football season, Prouty says that the Airbnb is even more frequently rented during the spring and summer by visitors to the area.

“It’s rented more than I ever thought it would,” Prouty sad. “There’s a ton of people coming here from other countries, visiting Niagara Falls and Western New York and all of the things we have here.”

Check out what some guests had to say about the cottage on Airbnb:

Not everyone who stays at the Bills Mafia House is a Bills Mafia member- but Prouty says those guests enjoy their stay anyway.

“Some people in the comments are like, “I’m not a football fan, but it’s very unique”,” Prouty said. “Everyone gets a kick out of it.”

You can check out the Bills Mafia House listing on Airbnb here.