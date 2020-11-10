Bills Mafia raises $250,000 in 48 hours in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother

UPDATE: 6:07 p.m. Nov. 10: The total raised for Oishei Children’s Hospital is now $258,650.

(WIVB) – In just 48 hours, Bills Mafia has raised $250,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Josh Allen’s late grandmother.

Over 13,000 donors made $17 donations- “17” for Allen’s jersey number- in honor of the quarterback’s grandmother Patricia Allen who died on Saturday night.

“Early on in his career with the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen identified Oishei Children’s Hospital as an

organization and cause that he wanted to stand strongly behind, and we couldn’t be prouder to have him on our team,” said Allegra C. Jaros, MBA, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital. “Josh is a person that truly cares about our community and the health of the families and kids that call the Buffalo Niagara region home. It’s just incredible to see Bills fans from all over the country, and frankly the world, make such a heartfelt tribute like this and rally around Josh and his family during this difficult time.”

The money raised will help provide access to specialized care for kids and moms, family support services, equipment, education and more.

To make a donation, click here.