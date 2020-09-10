Bills Mafia wins best fan base in the NFL

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills Mafia does it again as Fox Sports names the Buffalo Bills as the team with the best fan base in the NFL!

#BillsMafia has done it!!



Congrats to the @BuffaloBills for winning our FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket and being crowned the best fan base in the NFL! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/M6JU1vsfkJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2020

This win hits different for Bills fans after a controversy surrounding the title last year.

Back in 2019, Bills Mafia was in the final four with the Tennessee Titans, the Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Browns.

Shortly before the poll closed at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Bills had the top spot, but a Titans fan had plans to dismantle that lead.

The fan said on Twitter that he spent more than $600 on 20,000 Twitter poll votes for the Titans.

The Bills Mafia took note of this, and obviously weren’t happy, but the result was not an act of revenge, but compassion. A fan showed that Buffalo still had the best fan base by making donations to the Victor S. Johnson III Nashville Children’s Alliance.

