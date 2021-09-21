Bills player Emmanuel Sanders relaunches charitable foundation by motivating students at Harriet Ross Tubman School

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is inspiring the next generation of fans. The player stopped by a local elementary school to restart his charitable foundation.

“When I got to the NFL I said you know what, I’m going to start up a foundation to really give back to kids, and support kids. Whether it’s sports, mentally, physically, however I need to. I have to find a way to be able to give back because so many people gave back to me,” Sanders said.

The Emmanuel Sanders Foundation provides children from financially disadvantaged families with resources and support to reach their full potential.

“I know what it’s like to be that kid who needs somebody to look up to and needs some type of motivation,” Sanders said.

.@BuffaloBills wide receiver @ESanders_10 is speaking with students at Harriet Ross Tubman Academy as he relaunches his charitable foundation. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/wNL1kxr9bB — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) September 21, 2021

During his visit at Harriet Ross Tubman School, Sanders started off by speaking to group of junior high students about hard work, focus and determination.

“We’re so very excited and grateful that we were chosen to be part of his foundation and the first school to be chosen to be part of it,” said principal Heather Short-English. “We know that the mission of his foundation will offer opportunities for the families in the community of Harriet Ross Tubman School number 31 for years to come.”

The Bills player says this is only the start of his mission and he plans on doing much more.

“We’ve put kids in sporting camps, we’ve put kids in sports in general and so we’ve done a lot with it, and one thing about relaunching it now, is that I feel like we can even do more and that’s what today is,” he said. “It’s the start of me doing more post covid.”