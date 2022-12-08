ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills did one more thing on Thursday to get fans excited about the new stadium.
On Thursday, they released a video on Twitter that a flag has been placed where the 50 yard line will be at the new stadium, which is set to open in 2026.
The flag appears to be in the bus lot off of Abbott Road between spots 55 and 56. It has a Bills logo with “2026” right below it.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.