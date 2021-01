(WIVB) – Just Pizza is on pace to sell more than 500 pizzas on Sunday and more than 3,000 lbs. of chicken wings at the Elmwood location alone!

The manager says they start getting prepared for game day two or three days in advance and that every day gets busier for the pizza place because of the Bills.

Manager Rudy Alloy said that it’s exciting to see the city electrified for the Bills.

“Obviously the Bills are back, and we’re hoping to go to the Super Bowl,” he said.