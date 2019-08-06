Bills sign Jarron Jones, Rochester native, former Notre Dame lineman

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have signed Rochester native Jarron Jones.

Jones graduated from Aquinas in 2012, and then went on to play defensive line for Notre Dame.

Jones was an undrafted rookie, and made the switch to the other side of the ball as a tackle on the offensive line.

Jones has bounced around a few teams in the NFL, signing previously with the Giants, Buccaneers, and Seahawks.

The Bills made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the Jones signing comes in the wake of an injury to tackle LaAdrian Waddle.