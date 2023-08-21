BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills tidied up the fringe of their roster Monday, signing offensive lineman Garrett McGhin and running back Ty Johnson, while placing offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive end Shane Ray on season-ending injured reserve.

McGhin returns to Buffalo after spending parts of the 2019 and 2020 preseasons with the Bills. Signed as an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina, he was placed on IR after getting hurt in an exhibition game. Also spending time with with the Panthers, Jaguars, and Giants, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound McGhin was an all-league player for New Jersey in the USFL and helped Arlington win an XFL championship this past spring. He has experience playing tackle, guard, and center.

Johnson, a sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2019, played the past three seasons for the Jets. Johnson has compiled 1,593 scrimmage yards (925 rushing, 668 receiving) with seven touchdowns in 62 career games. He also has experience returning kicks, an area of need for the Bills.

The Bills lost Doyle (left knee) and Ray (hamstring) to injuries while losing their second preseason game 27-15 against the Steelers on Saturday night. Doyle was Buffalo’s fifth-round pick in 2021. Ray was a first-round selection by the Broncos in 2015 who was trying to revive his NFL career after four years being out of the league.