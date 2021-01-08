Bills team spirit runs high at Christ the King School

The students at Christ the King School in Snyder held a pep rally for the Buffalo Bills Friday afternoon.

About 200 students, staff and parents participated. They made signs, wore their bills colors, shirts and face masks, and cars drove by on Main Street honking their horns.

“We’ve been working hard since September, we’ve been in school since September, and we wanted to get out here and show our love for the Bills and the community and, quite frankly, just have some fun,” said school principal Maria Wangler.