ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the Buffalo Bills landed at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Sunday near 12:48 p.m. as they returned from Saturday’s game in Chicago.

The Bills took on the Chicago Bears Saturday at Soldier Field — with a kickoff temperature of nine degrees — defeating the Bears with a score of 35-13.

Bills fans lined up at the terminal of the expected flight and awaited the arrival of the team.

Bills fans waiting outside Rochester airport (News 8 WROC)

The Buffalo Bills were expected to arrive at the Rochester airport at around 11:15 a.m. — but the Rochester airport website has reported a delayed arrival time for flight 8859, nearing 12:45 p.m.

News 8 is at the scene and will provide updates as they are received.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.