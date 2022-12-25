ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the Buffalo Bills landed at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Sunday near 12:48 p.m. as they returned from Saturday’s game in Chicago.
The Bills took on the Chicago Bears Saturday at Soldier Field — with a kickoff temperature of nine degrees — defeating the Bears with a score of 35-13.
Bills fans lined up at the terminal of the expected flight and awaited the arrival of the team.
The Buffalo Bills were expected to arrive at the Rochester airport at around 11:15 a.m. — but the Rochester airport website has reported a delayed arrival time for flight 8859, nearing 12:45 p.m.
