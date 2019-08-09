Bills Trade For Eagles OL Ryan Bates

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Ryan Bates in action during organized team activities at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Bills have traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Philadelphia Eagles for offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Bates signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent this season out from Penn State.

Bates appeared in 37 games for the Nittany Lions, starting for the past three seasons. He had 12 starts for Penn State last season, eight starts his sophomore year and 14 in his freshman campaign.

Bates filled the role of both left and right tackle for the Nittany Lions. In training camp with the Eagles, Bates was working with the third team on the OL.

This move comes after the Bills lost two offensive lineman to injury after their first preseason game. Conor McDermott is in concussion protocol, and Russell Bodine is sidelined with an oblique injury. Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol.