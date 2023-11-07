BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. Monday night. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the Week 10 game.

Television

ESPN owns the broadcast rights to Monday Night Football. The game will be shown nationally on ESPN. It will also be available locally on the ABC affiliate. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call, along with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. The “Manningcast” featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will be shown on ESPN2.

News 4’s pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live 7 p.m. on WIVB. Also be sure to check out BKL’s weekly show at 11 a.m. Sunday, as well as News 4 Sports+ at 10 p.m. Sunday on WIVB.

Streaming

ESPN+ has the stream of the game, and it should be accessible on all platforms through which users regularly stream ESPN, such as the ESPN app, fuboTV and YouTube TV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Kevin Harlan and former Bill Ross Tucker are calling the game for Westwood One’s national broadcast.

On SiriusXM, the game can be heard on channels 83 or 225.

Pregame coverage

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Betting line

The Bills have lost three of their last five games. The Broncos are coming off the bye week, and beat the Chiefs in their last game. But Vegas still likes the Bills to win. As of Tuesday, the Bills were favored by 7.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 47.

Next game

In Week 11, the Bills get a chance at revenge against the New York Jets, who pulled the upset in Week 1 despite losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter.