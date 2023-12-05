BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills head to Kansas City this Sunday to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the 4:25 p.m. game.

Television

The game’s on 4! WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, will carry the game in the Buffalo market. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for CBS, with Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

The Bills are 4-2 this season in games on CBS, averaging 35.7 points per game.

Pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. Also, be sure to check out News 4 Sports+ after the game — it airs on the CW23 at 10:30 p.m. and on WIVB following the 11 o’clock news.

Streaming

Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Larry Kahn and Charles Arbuckle have the call on the national broadcast for Sports USA Radio.

On SiriusXM, the Bills broadcast can be heard on channel 160 or 383.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Betting line

For just the third time this season, the Bills are underdogs. The Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points at home as of Tuesday, per DraftKings. This marks the first time the Bills have been underdogs in consecutive games since Weeks 9-10 in 2020.

Next game

The schedule doesn’t get any easier next week. The Bills host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.