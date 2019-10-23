Bills winning streak helping local businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills aren’t the only ones celebrating their great season – local hotels say they’re also victorious when the team wins.

The Bills’ season is off to its best start in more than a decade, and fans from all over have been making their way to New Era Field to watch. That’s leading to several sold-out weekends at area hotels.

“We’ve had sold out weekends every weekend the Bills have been home – even away games,” said Wyndham Garden Buffalo/Williamsville supervisor Erica Solomon. “We have people that like to come in and just spend the weekend in Buffalo because it’s such a great atmosphere for Bills games.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said it’s no surprise that a successful team has led to a successful economic impact.

“When the Bills are winning, people are always happier. They’re in a better mood, the feelings of optimism are always higher,” he said. “Certainly when the team is doing well there is a positive economic impact in the city, in the county, in the region.”

Other hotel officials tell us they’ve seen an uptick in business as part of the Queen City’s renaissance, but they add that having both the Bills and even the Sabres on a winning streak is better for attracting out-of-town visitors to Western New York.