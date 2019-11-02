Billsrod owner aims to show a different side of tailgating

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills take on the Redskins at New Era Field Sunday, and as always, the lots around the stadium will be full of tailgaters getting ready for the big game.

Lackawanna resident Lorin LeBuff and his family tailgate every home game Sunday in the Milligan Lot behind O’Neill’s with a fleet of tailgating vehicles that really turn heads.

It all started with the Billsrod, a 1965 Chevy G10 van.

“She’s a one of a kind tailgater,” LeBuff told News 4.

LeBuff and his son bought the Billsrod four years ago from someone in Albion, New York, for $400.

LeBuff then poured about $15,000 and countless hours into bringing the van back to life.

“This thing was rotted like you wouldn’t believe, so we hand made all the panels and stuff,” LeBuff pointed out.

They also reupholstered the van with crushed red velvet and custom Bills logos on the seats, engineered power-openers for the doors, and built a bar in the back.

“I make everyone who wants to get a picture with it do a shot with me,” LeBuff said.

That could end up being a lot of shots. The Billsrod is something that gets a lot of attention.

And fans can spend a lot of time admiring LeBuff’s attention to detail in the restoration, right down to the polished Buffalo nickels he used as buttons on the upholstery.

On home game Sundays, LeBuff opens the doors to show it all off.

“It was literally just built to tailgate,” he said.

LeBuff does take it out for a few other occasions, too. Last week, he drove it to New Era Field to deliver donations for the Coats 4 Kids campaign.

While he was there, he asked 2019 first round draft pick Ed Oliver to sign the van’s center console, where several other players have already left their autographs, too. “I’m trying to get the whole team to sign it,” LeBuff said.

LeBuff and his family cheer on the whole team with their whole fleet of tailgaters.

LeBuff’s latest restoration project was to turn a 1966 Willy’s FJ6 into the so-called Bills Rescue Squad. That tailgater features doors off a fire rescue squad and a grill on the back.

LeBuff’s 4-year-old grandson even has a tailgater of his own. LeBuff converted a Power Wheels car into a the custom vehicle for game day.

“I guess my family and I try to show the different side of tailgating,” LeBuff said. “Not everybody jumps through tables and acts stupid.”

“Some of us,” he added, “we build something really cool and hope people see it.”

LeBuff says anyone can come see the Billsrod or his other tailgaters on home game days until the snow flies.