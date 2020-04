AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has temporarily closed the boardwalk from Billy Wilson Park, south along Hopkins Road, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Amherst Highway Department tweeted a picture of the closed boardwalk on Thursday.

The NYSDEC has closed the boardwalk from Billy Wilson Park going south along Hopkins Rd pic.twitter.com/pH3EnV4AZ4 — amherst highway (@amhersthighway1) April 9, 2020

Though parks in New York remain open, playgrounds and other facilities that make social distancing difficult have been closed.