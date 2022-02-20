Birthday Cakes for dogs and more at Buffalo Barkery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheryl and Maggie Lamparelli are sisters-in-law, and about eight years ago, they decided to take their passion for healthy dog treats to the next level.

The duo created Buffalo Barkery, located at 47 Allen St. in Buffalo. The business specializes in homemade treats and cakes for dogs. Their treats and cakes are colorful, creative and healthy.

“We had the biscuit recipes already made and we just wanted to come up with something to celebrate Gotcha Days, Birthdays, holidays and that’s how the cakes came about,” Maggie said.

The cakes and treats are so good that dogs can share with their moms and dads.

“When we started eight or nine years ago, there were a lot of recalls on the dog treats,” Cheryl said. “Maggie was making her own food and treats at the time. I was practicing recipes too. Then we realized that so many people were in the same situation that we were in. They wanted healthier treats for their dogs, and we realized there’s a need for this.”

Another mission of the Barkery is to help homeless animals find their forever homes.

“We hold fundraisers, we try to do one every month,” Cheryl said. “The money that we raise during our fundraisers go towards adoption events. So we pay for partial adoption fees for these events. The last event we did 11 dogs and three cats were adopted. So we try to give back that way.”

For more information visit https://buffalobarkery.com/ or visit them on Facebook.