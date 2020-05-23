Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger believes he may have had COVID-19

(WIVB) – Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger and his physician believe he may have had the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Buffalo confirmed Saturday morning.

The bishop was tested for the COVID-19 antibody, but the test was inconclusive.

“He is just fine – healthy and working each day, conducting numerous video conferences while overseeing two dioceses,” the statement says.

The Diocese plans on reopening churches as planned, and Bishop Scharfenberger has been asked by Gov. Cuomo to be part of the committee advising on the reopening of places of worship.