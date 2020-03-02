Closings
Bishop Scharfenberger addresses dioceses filing for bankruptcy

(WIVB)–Sunday marked the first mass since the Buffalo Catholic Diocese filed for bankruptcy protection.

During the service, parishioners received a letter from Bishop Edward Scharfenberger addressing the decision.

The letter says that the church is working on a reorganization plan for the diocese, that will ensure they can pay victims of clergy sexual abuse and still fund the church’s programs. They say the plan could take more than a year to complete.

The church has created a website to provide more information on this process.

