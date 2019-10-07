Bishop Timon community mourns loss of former student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Bishop Timon community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 18-year-old Cameron Velasquez was died in a crash on Friday.

“Cam was one of a kind. he was someone that no matter what was happening any day, you could always get a laugh out of him,” said his best friend and fellow Timon graduate, John Glascoe.

Velasquez was beloved by his community. He had just graduated from Bishop Timon this past spring and started his freshman year at Alfred State.

He was killed in a head-on accident in the Town of Sardinia Friday, on his way back to Buffalo, from school. “I still have his Alfred State hoodie that he left at my house when he came in early September,” said fellow Timon graduate, John Glascoe. “When he walked out of my room that day, I never knew I wouldn’t be seeing him again in person,” he said.

Glascoe was one of hundreds remembering cam during this morning’s prayer service. He and cam were best friends and team mates. “I lost my brother,” he said.

He says Cam was a stand out athlete on both the hockey and soccer teams. He was close with his family, a member of the National Honor Society, and had a heart of gold. “Remember Cam as always caring for everyone else around him,” said Glascoe.

And Glacscoe says Cam was never afraid to be his unique self. “All the crazy things he wore,” he said. “He didn’t care what anyone had to say about him. That’s one of the reasons I loved him so much.”

It hasn’t been an easy year for Bishop Timon, losing two students in a matter of three months. This past July, 17-year- old Paul Humphrey was killed in a shooting, at Schiller Park.

While it’s been an emotional few months, the school is trying to keep the faith. “What we do is we support each other on the journey with love and prayer and memories,” said Rev. Jim Monaco.

In this morning’s prayer service honoring cam.. students, alumni, faculty and staff were left with this final message. “There is heartbreak but there is hope. “Because the hope we have in Jesus is that we see everyone again,”said Monaco.