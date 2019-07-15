Bishop Timon Community Remembers Student Athlete

Those who knew Paul Humphrey say he had a smile that lit up a room. A positive energy those who knew him will never forget.

“He could never get a smile his face. He was never negative. You know what I mean, always positive, ” said his friend, Josh Glascoe.

The 17-year-old had just finished his sophomore year at Bishop Timon. Hundreds of family and friends came to share memories of the student athlete and of the impact he made on others.

“Paul meant a lot to this school, community to the other students. He meant a lot to faculty and staff and I think you saw that out there with all these kids showing up,” said athletic director, Joe Licata.

He was also stand out Running back for the football team.

“I spoke to his mother last night and all she wanted was his white Jersey,” said Licata.

Some in the crowd even proudly wore the number 2 , Paul’s jersey number.

“All I kept saying to them is we need to be ‘2-gether,’ “That’s going to be our motto going forward the number 2-gether,” said Licata.

Buffalo Police say Humphrey was shot and killed on Brisco Avenue, near Schiller park early Saturday morning. A 15-year-old was also shot but was since released from the hospital.

Paul’s football coach says the team will be they’ll be standing together during this difficult time.

“We’re leaning on each other right now,” said Licata. “There’s no manual to teach you how to deal with this stuff.”

And those who knew Paul say his legacy will live on through them.

“His smile will always be there. We’re going to put his numbers on our helmets this year. We’re going to put his initial on our Jersey. He’s going to be with us,” said Licata.

The team will be playing in a mini camp tomorrow in Paul’s honor. Grief counselors are also available for those struggling.