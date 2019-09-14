Bishop Timon High School pays tribute to player killed in shooting

Bishop Timon High School is spreading the message, football is family. And during tonight’s home opener that message was loud and clear.

Hundreds of people are honoring Timon player, Paul Humphrey who was shot and killed this summer.

During Friday night’s game opener between Bishop Timon and Akron High School, you could feel all the support the team has for one another and for Paul Humphrey’s family.

“It’s very overwhelming but all the love and support is just amazing,” said Humphrey’s sister Elayzia Hernandez. “I’ve never seen anything like this happen.”

At the game, the number two could be seen everywhere. In the stands, on jerseys and on helmets. The number belonged to Humphrey.

“He was a wonderful kid, they’re just carrying on his legacy and even though they’re a rival team it just shows how much love and support he got when he was here and while he’s gone,” Hernandez said.

“You know, of course Paul would be here and he was a great player,” said Bishop Timon High School Principal James Newton. “We’re really coming together tonight.”

Hernandez said her brother would have enjoyed this.

“He would love it,” she said. “He’s not very big on a lot of people, but if he knows this is all for him, he would’ve adored it.”

Just like his team and school adored him.

“In my opinion Bishop Timon Saint Jude is family,” Newton said. “We have 200 young men who are so close to one another. When we had the service in the summer, it was just unbelievably special.

So emotional because we are a big family.”

“When you were around him you would have a good time, no matter what,” Hernandez said. “He was just a wonderful person.”

Buffalo police say Humphrey was killed in a shooting on July 13 in the city’s Schiller Park neighborhood. No one has been charged for the crime.