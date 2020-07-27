Bison Turf Equipment to open second location in Williamsville

(WIVB) – A local outdoor power equipment dealership is opening a second store on Monday.

Bison Turf Equipment, located on Kenmore Avenue in Tonawanda, has been serving the Buffalo area for 32 years.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The new location at 7590 Transit Road in Williamsville will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The new dealership will add at least ten jobs.

