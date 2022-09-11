BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons announced Sunday that with the cancelation of their game against the Gwinnett Stripers, the ticket offer for military and first responders has been extended to September 20.

That day, all members of the armed forces as well as first responders will be able to claim four free tickets by showing their ID at the Sahlen Field box office.

First pitch against Rochester that night is at 6:05 p.m.