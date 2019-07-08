Bisons top Mets 10-5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bisons ended the first half of their season on a high note, doubling-up Syracuse 10-5 Sunday afternoon.

Billy McKinney and Socrates Brito each clubbed home runs, while Bo Bichette continued to torch opposing pitching, finishing 2-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Herd, who have now won three straight games, enter the All-Star break with a 46-42 overall record and are 5.5 games back of first place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Next up, Manager Bobby Meacham will coach the International League in MiLB All-Star Game on Wednesday. He’ll be joined by Bisons pitcher Kirby Snead.

