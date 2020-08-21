BJ’s rolling out contactless shopping and curbside pickup

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is launching contactless shopping and curbside pickup at all New York stores.

Shopping is available on the BJ’s website or app—on Android or iPhone—and have everything delivered to the car. Once notified that an order is ready, members park in a designated spot, check-in on the app, and waits for a staffer to load the order into the car.

“It’s more important than ever to provide our members with a variety of convenient options to shop the club,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Club Operations Officer. “Our new, contactless curbside pickup service is another example of how we’re focused on getting members the products they want, however they want.”

BJ’s contactless shopping and curbside delivery. (BJ’s Wholesale Club)

BJ’s contactless shopping and curbside delivery. (BJ’s Wholesale Club)

BJ’s contactless shopping and curbside delivery. (BJ’s Wholesale Club)

BJ’s contactless shopping and curbside delivery. (BJ’s Wholesale Club)

There are BJ’s locations throughout the Capital Region, including in Saratoga Springs, Rotterdam, Pittsfield, and near Crossgates Mall in Albany.