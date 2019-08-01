BKL Training Camp Special: Players to Watch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Bills continue to battle through the heat and against each other throughout training camp, there a few players the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew thinks you should keep an eye on as the team moves through the preseason.

Josh Reed: Ed Oliver, DT (Rookie)



“Despite being the 1st round pick, nothing is being handed to Ed Oliver. In fact, Jordan Phillips has worked primarily with the first team next to Star Lotulelei on the interior. Since the pads went on Ed started to jump out more and show why the Bills drafted him. It’s also been interesting to watch Oliver get some 1-on-1 coaching from Kyle Williams — not a bad teacher to learn from.”

Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Ed Oliver (91) runs drills during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Orchard Park N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Nick Filipowski : Robert Foster (2nd Year)

“Robert Foster has had an up and down camp so far — and head coach Sean McDermott had some pretty pointed words about growing and evolving as a second-year wide receiver. Foster said he’s staying mentally tough and that he’s trying to absorb as much as he can from John Brown. It’ll be interesting to see how all that translates the rest of camp and into the regular season.”

Bills wide receiver Robert Foster hauls in a pass during training camp on Thursday.

Thad Brown: Cody Ford, RT (Rookie)

“After Mitch Morse the bills paid their biggest offensive line contract to Ty Nsekhe. Yet Cody Ford got the 1st crack at starting at right tackle. How good does he have to be to hold the job? And could the bills consider him at guard? Of all the moving pieces on the O-line this particular one fascinates me the most.”

Buffalo Bills offensive Linemen Cody Ford (70) looks on during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Orchard Park N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Sal Capaccio: Devin Singletary, RB (Rookie)

“Devin Singletary has shown plenty of the balance and vision he displayed in college when he ran for 66 TDs in only three years. He is definitely a part of a three-man rotation right now with LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore. How he performs in the preseason may push him even further up the depth chart and have us wondering where the other two may fall.”

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (40) runs a drill during an NFL football organized team activity Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Orchard Park N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Tim Graham: Josh Allen, QB (2nd Year)



“Just because the Bills go into their season knowing that Josh Allen is their quarterback doesn’t mean all the questions have been answered. We need to see him evolve as a pocket passer. We need to see him work short throws with efficiency. We need to see him mature into a consistent, dependable franchise anchor. “