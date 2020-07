AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Protesters blocked traffic on major roadways in Amherst Thursday night for a Black Lives Matter rally.

They started on Maple Road before making their way to Sheridan Drive and Transit Road.

Amherst Police say they monitored the situation and helped with traffic control to make sure the protesters and public were safe.

Despite what people have been saying on social media, Amherst Police say there were no damages to any building.