Black Male Media Project looks to change narrative on media portrayal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local black journalists and leaders want to change the narrative of how black men are portrayed in the media.

The Black Male Media Project is a nationwide discussion started by the National Association of Black Journalists.



The Buffalo Chapter held its panel Saturday, which included former Buffalo Bill Lorenzo Alexander, News 4’s own Al Vaughters, and several business owners and fathers.



The project was created to foster discussion about the inclusion of more black men in newsrooms and more representation in general.