Black Rock home was concern of neighbors before double murder

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Three days after a shooting left two men dead, Buffalo Police are still not releasing the names of the victims, but neighbors in the Black Rock neighborhood believe the crime finally triggered a cleanup at what they consider a neighborhood eyesore.

At 186 Gorton St., between Hertel Avenue and Austin St., the Mayor’s Impact Team was hard at work Monday morning cleaning up piles of debris from the driveway of the home where two men were fatally shot inside at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Just the day before that shooting , the Impact Team received a work order to clean up the unsightly property which neighbors say has been a drug house for years.

“Greatly relieved,” said Gorton Street resident Timothy Wallace. “We moved in here in May, end of May there were 23 gunshots exchanged from that house. There were kids playing outside. Myself, my husband, various neighbors called 3-1-1. We’ve all called D-District Police. We finally contacted the owners, police said don’t but this like has to end.”

Wallace said he actually sent a letter to the out of town property owner months ago. “A lot of neighbors were just too scared to make that call, but I’m not. I won’t be intimidated.”

He never received a reply from the owner, but he’s hoping this might be a turning point.

While police aren’t saying what the motive may have been for the double shooting inside this home Friday night , neighbors say they’ve seen Nar-can containers on the property and plenty of suspicious activity. “I mean, I know a drug deal when I see one and you see it constantly…constant, constant, constant.”

Buffalo Police have not made any arrests and are still investigating the double homicide.