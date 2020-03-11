Blackthorn ready to dish out Irish classics this holiday weekend

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At The Blackthorn, every day is St. Patrick’s Day, but the officially holiday count down is on. Hundreds will pack in to get their favorite Irish dishes and drinks over the next few days.

Since 1987, the restaurant and pub have become an Irish staple in South Buffalo.

Patrick Lalley has owned it the last 15 of those years. He says he’s made plenty of memories.

“Lots of laughs and story telling,” said Lalley. “That’s a huge Irish tradition and just trying to keep the neighborhood going.”

Naturally the next few days are his busiest time of year. “We’ve prepared for a month,” he said.

Over the holiday weekend, Lalley expects to got through nearly 100 kegs of Guinness and thousands of pounds of corned beef.

“The big Irish sellers this time certainly fly,” he said. “We’ll be ready and we wont be running out of anything anytime soon.”

Of course an Irish meal wouldn’t be complete without a Guinness. And if your’e lucky enough , you may even see a shamrock on top!

The two story restaurant and pub offers plenty of space to enjoy your meal. Not too mention, an all enclosed, heated tent will be filled with beers and music all weekend long.

By the end of your experience, the Lalley’s hope you leave, wanting to come back to the South Buffalo spot soon.

“Feel like family and feel like they’re always welcome back,” he said. “They’ll leave with a good drink and good story.”