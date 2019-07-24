Marijuana designed cupcakes have Blasdell baker rolling in green

A local baker is seeing green thanks to a viral cake mistake.

Melanie Rozler of Melanie’s Eats and Sweets is selling My Little Pony marijuana cupcakes designed after a cake mix up that went viral.



For more then six years, Melanie Rozler has been baking up delicious treats at Melanie’s Eats and Sweets so she’s no stranger to strange requests.



“I do controversial cakes, bachelor, bachelorette cakes, so this is nothing new to me,” Rozler said.

The original cake design was a mistake that happened when a Georgia Dairy Queen employee confused a request of a Moana cake with a marijuana cake.

A local radio station approached Rozler to replicate the cake for a contest so she jumped at the chance.



“Shredd and Ragan from 103.3 called and asked if I’d be interested in duplicating that viral sensation cake and I said absolutely,” Rozler said.

Rozler said she had a blast duplicating the design for the contest so she wanted her customers to get in on the fun.

“I figured people would enjoy some sort of knock off of them so I made up cupcakes.”



The treats were a hit and now she’s getting tons of orders.

“People have been coming in and getting them and calling about them saying hey can you put a couple aside for me?”



Despite the imagery, the cupcakes themselves don’t contain marijuana. Rozler uses a green funfetti mix and green sprinkles to adorn the top.

She says she’s happy with the positive response the goodies received and to see that a good sense of humor hasn’t gone “up in smoke.”

“I’m just glad people had fun with it as opposed to ridiculing it so it was fun to do,” Rozler said.

The cannabis decorated cupcakes are $3 dollars each and cakes start at $25 dollars. Rozler also specializes in Keto meals and desserts as well as homemade breads and pies.

If you’d like to place an order, visit Melanie’s Eats and Sweets at 4220 South Park Ave in Blasdell. Walk in hours are Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.