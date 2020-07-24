Blood drive this weekend will honor memory of Buffalo woman who died in childbirth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A blood drive will be held at the D’Youville Academic Center Saturday to honor the life of a Buffalo mother who died while giving birth to her first child.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 25) and will honor the life of Ali Waclawek. Waclawek died at 31 years old last summer from amniotic fluid embolism, a rare maternal complication, while giving birth.

Waclawek’s family has also started the “Alison Rose Foundation” to raise funds to support amniotic fluid embolism research and medical care for children and mothers. Her family will also be focusing on blood donation as Ali needed 18 units of blood as the doctors fought to save her life.

To make an appointment for the Ali Waclawek Memorial Blood Drive with ConnectLife, click here or call 716.529.4270. A mask and ID is needed.

Waclawek loved pink so every presenting donor will receive a pink rose in her honor.