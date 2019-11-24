Bloomberg launching presidential campaign with multimillion-dollar ad blitz

Washington, (CBS) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is running for president, launching a multimillion dollar ad campaign Sunday to launch his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A minute-long advertisement began airing Sunday in certain markets across the country, part of a campaign set to top $34 million and run through at least December 3, according to ad tracker Kantar Media and federal disclosure reports.

“He could have just been the middle class kid who made good but Mike Bloomberg became the guy who did good,” the announcer says on the ad, which CBS News obtained from Kantar/CMAG. “After building a business that created thousands of jobs, he took charge of a city still reeling from 9/11. A three-term mayor who helped bring it back from the ashes, bringing jobs and thousands of affordable housing units with it. After witnessing the terrible toll of gun violence, he helped create a movement to protect families across America and stood up to the coal lobby and this administration to protect this planet from climate change.”

The ad says he will seek to “restore faith in the dream that defines us where the wealthy will pay more in taxes and the middle class get their fair share. Everyone without health insurance can get it, and everyone who likes theirs, keep it.”

The ad ends with a tagline: “Jobs creator. Leader. Problem solver.”

Bloomberg, 77, is a media mogul and former three-term mayor of New York. He has toyed with running for president as an independent or Democrat since 2008. He enters the field far back in an historically crowded field, according to recent CBS News polling that placed him in the single digits among Democrats from early primary states.