Blue Cross Blue Shield extending outdoor fitness classes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Blue-Cross Blue-Shield is extending its outdoor fitness classes in Buffalo.

The company announced classes for fitness at Canalside will continue through September 30th.

The summer fitness series at MLK Park will now end on September 26.



“We’re committed to our mission, which is to stay fit, stay active, stay healthy, especially now. You know, especially, not only for your physical well being but for your mental health. It’s just so important,” said community manager Maureen Hanagan.



Blue Cross Blue Shield says if you’re uncomfortable about gatherings, it’s recording all its fitness sessions and uploading them online, so you can stay active from the comfort of your home.