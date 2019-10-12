Blue pumpkins for sale in honor of Lieutenant Craig Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y.– A Buffalo woman is honoring Lieutenant Craig Lehner on the anniversary of his death.

Allison Milligan is selling blue pumpkins outside her home on West Woodside Avenue in Buffalo. There’s also an auction,dog treats, and a hot dog stand.

Sunday marks two years since Lehner died during a diving exercise in the Niagara River.



Milligan’s husband knew Lehner and served with him in the military.

She says there’s no price tag on the pumpkins instead people are asked to donate what they can.

The pumpkins will be sold until 9 p.m. Saturday until Sunday. All of the proceeds will go to the Buffalo Police K-9 Unit.