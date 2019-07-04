Boat explosion at Chautauqua Lake sends four victims to trauma centers

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a boat explosion in the area of the Chautauqua Marina in Mayville at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say it happened about 100 feet from shore in Chautauqua Lake. Bystanders and employees of the marina helped the victims to shore.

A man and three children suffered burns from the explosion.

The four victims were airlifted to trauma centers in the area for treatment.

According to deputies, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.