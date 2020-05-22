Boating season returns to most local marinas

1  of  2
So many things are still off limits, but boating season has returned at most local marinas.

Most local marinas are now open but many concessions are closed and if a Canadian boater wanted to come up the US shore, those small boat customs reporting stations remain closed.

Even with the sunshine and the return of summer weather, the US Coast Guard points out that the water is still very cold.

Whether you have access to a boat or not, you’ll want to be watching the skies over Buffalo Saturday night at 9:30 when fireworks are launched from four different undisclosed locations.

We’re told you should see them from just about anywhere in the city.

