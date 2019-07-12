Bob Evans Farms to give away free mac and cheese

(WIVB) — Bob Evans Farms is giving away free mac and cheese.

Sunday, July 14 happens to be National Mac and Cheese Day.

From that day through July 28, people can visit this Facebook page to enter for a chance to win free Bob Evans macaroni and cheese for a year.

“At Bob Evans Farms, we know mac and cheese – and it’s great to see a special day dedicated to one of America’s favorite dishes,” Thyme Hill, VP of marketing at Bob Evans Farms, says. “We are excited to offer consumers a chance to win our quick, easy and delicious macaroni and cheese for an entire year.”

Official rules for the sweepstakes can be found here.