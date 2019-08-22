Body armor donated for Lewiston Police K-9

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — K9 Shadow, of the Lewiston Police Department, will now be donning body armor thanks to a donation.

Vested Interest In K9s, Inc., a Massachusetts-based charity, provided the police dog with a vest that will protect it against bullet and stab wounds.

The organization provides vests and other forms of assistance to law enforcement animals throughout the country. Since its inception in 2009, the charity has provided more than 3,400 protective vests.

This particular vest was sponsored by the Pekin Fire Company.