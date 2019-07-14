Body found in Lake Ontario in Orleans County

KENT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A body was found floating in Lake Ontario in the town of Kent on Sunday morning.

The body was found approximately 3 miles offshore north of Point Breeze Road.

New York State Police officers in Albion and the New York State Park Police assisted the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Orleans County Coroner’s office, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, and NYS Park Police in Niagara Falls to make a positive identification of the body.

The investigation remains ongoing.