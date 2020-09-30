Boil water advisory lifted for Village of Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The boil water advisory that has been in effect for the Village of Fredonia for nearly three weeks has been lifted as of Wednesday afternoon.

This also includes Town of Pomfret residents who get their water from the village.

The advisory was in effect since Sept. 10.

According to Fredonia Fire Chief Ryan Walker, water quality from the reservoir has improved and following important upgrades at the water treatment plant, the turbidity levels in the finished water are now in compliance with New York State Department of Health standards.

Water samples have been collected throughout the distribution system and show that the water is safe to drink and use for all other purposes.

Village of Fredonia water customers are still asked to conserve water until Monday (Oct. 5) to prevent putting too much initial stress on the water treatment plant.

For more information, please contact Mayor Doug Essek of the Village of Fredonia at 716-679-2307 or the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services at 716-753-4481.