Boil water advisory still in effect for Village of Fredonia, residents asked to use less water

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – People living in the Village of Fredonia are still having troubles at the tap Monday night.

Local officials announced Monday that the “boil water” advisory will continue.

It’s been in effect since Sept. 10.

Officials say they’re working to make the water less cloudy.

They’re asking people to use less water as they try to solve the problem.

“By everyone testing it on their own, it’s using a lot of water, and it’s slowing down the process of us bringing down our numbers and trickling it down through there with our new filter bed,” said Chris Surma, the chief operator of Fredonia’s water filtration plant.

Surma says his staff has been working around the clock to fix the problem.

He says no one is “sitting around”.