Breaking News
Threat prompts evacuation of Erie County buildings, street closures
1  of  2
Live Now
Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Threat prompts evacuation of Erie County buildings, street closures

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a bomb threat called into the Erie County Clerk’s office at the Old County Hall in Buffalo on Wednesday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says.

Early in the afternoon, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office released more information, saying a threat was directed at a number of county buildings.

Because of this, the buildings were evacuated.

Crews are working to make sure the buildings and surrounding areas are safe before anyone can return to them.

Multiple streets are closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. This includes Franklin St. from W. Eagle to Church.

It’s not clear when the streets will reopen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss