Boo-tanical Celebration underway at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

(WIVB) – The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is giving kids a different type of fright this Halloween.

Sunday is the final day of the annual Boo-tanical Celebration.

The conservancy is undergoing a Halloween makeover- with the addition of a pumpkin patch and green house ghosts.

Kids are asked to show up in their costumes.

The Botanical Gardens says that while things do have to change due to the pandemic, they put the same amount of love into it that they do every year.

“This year, instead of doing arts and crafts on site, we’ve created a great goodie bag for you to take home,” said Amy Raenessa of the Botanical Gardens.

The bags contain take-home crafts that kids and parents can put together at home.

For safety, people are asked to get tickets in advance and reserve a slot.

There are some slots remaining for Sunday and the event runs through 4 p.m. Click here for more information.