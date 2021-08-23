Books Through Bars seeks to provide Buffalo’s incarcerated population with reading material

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Facilitating the exchange of books with individuals who are incarcerated in New York State, Books Through Bars is a volunteer organization doing the work! Their mission is to make sure those in the criminal justice system have access to the reading material they need.

The Buffalo chapter, spearheaded by organizers Jessica Pitingolo and Lucas Wentworth, has partnered with Burning Books- a store located at 420 Connecticut Street in the Queen City and focuses primarily on social justice, prison reform, and equality.

It’s at this address that inmates can send letters requesting books and those with books to give away can drop off donations.

Despite the national incarceration rate being at its lowest in 20 years and without even being the most populous country, the U.S. prison population is still the largest in the world. So, this passion project is one that reaches right to the heart of those who’ve been cut off from society and family.

To reach out to Books Through Bars, or to get more information, click here.