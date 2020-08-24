Border Patrol arrests six undocumented immigrants on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested six people near the 7 Eleven store on Grand Island Sunday, after discovering they were in the U.S. illegally.

Agents say they arrested three people Sunday morning and an additional three illegal subjects were at-large on Grand Island.

Two of the subjects fled on foot, but Border Patrol agents found and arrested them, while the last was found and arrested later in the afternoon.

All six were remanded to the Batavia federal detention facility where they are currently awaiting deportation hearings.