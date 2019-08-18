Border patrol seize nearly 4 tons of marijuana packed in jalapeños

SAN DIEGO, C.A. (CNN) — Border patrol agents said they seized nearly four tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of jalapeño peppers.

Officers at California’s Otay Mesa facility in San Diego said a Mexican citizen entered the port of entry driving a tractor trailer full of what was manifested as jalapeño peppers.

Some drug-sniffing canines alerted officer, who, in turn, opened the shipment and found 314 wrapped packages of the plant.

The port director said the seizure prevented the drugs from reaching the community.